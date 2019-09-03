LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Current Ratio is 19.7. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 2.67% and its average price target is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.