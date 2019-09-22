LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Contrasting side by side

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 15.1%. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.