LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) Comparison side by side

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.44 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 6.7 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 31.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.3% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.