LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparing side by side

Since LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 17.6% respectively. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.