Logan Capital Management Upped Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding; Tetra Technologies (TTI)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) stake by 64.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 30,442 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 77,879 shares with $7.31 million value, up from 47,437 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com now has $49.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 382,816 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34

Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 59 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 54 reduced and sold their holdings in Tetra Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 97.61 million shares, down from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tetra Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 1.10% above currents $98.25 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $274.71 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. for 2.43 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 3.21 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.96% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 860,370 shares.