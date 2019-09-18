Logan Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) by $359,973 as Share Price Rose; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increases Holding in Sun Cmntys (SUI)

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 40,551 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, up from 38,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.85. About 3.68 million shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 53,891 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, up from 51,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $148.35. About 606,441 shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI)

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,810 shares to 23,539 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 40,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,232 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). L And S Advisors Inc invested 1.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.68% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 46,639 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Com holds 11,184 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr invested in 1.59% or 21,652 shares. Parametric Assocs holds 0.47% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2.75 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com holds 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 9,000 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 413,642 shares. Dillon And Assoc, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,143 shares. Moreover, Lynch Associates In has 2.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 7,784 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Blackhill Cap has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Howland Llc reported 2,496 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,829 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 9,930 shares to 15,660 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 30,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,852 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invests holds 0.46% or 717,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 690,226 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.08% or 1,620 shares. Raymond James Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 6,672 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp owns 212,801 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas Corporation accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,226 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Fdx Advsrs Inc has 3,390 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davenport And Co Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 47,773 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2.05M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Regions Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 936,534 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Navellier, Nevada-based fund reported 21,747 shares.