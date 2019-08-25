Logan Capital Management Upped Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $4.41 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Hengehold Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 23,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 384,310 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00 million, up from 361,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6.67M shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested in 0.88% or 208,762 shares. Forbes J M And Llp owns 221,607 shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,994 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,801 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 79,625 shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 238,841 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Osher Van De Voorde Inv stated it has 3,095 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc invested in 0% or 3,459 shares. 24,083 are owned by First City Capital Mngmt. Westchester Capital Mngmt owns 88,070 shares. Asset Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.43% or 11,415 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,380 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 500,872 shares. Provident Tru reported 4,034 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corp holds 6,946 shares. Peavine Ltd Liability Com holds 6,968 shares. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated holds 3.14% or 56,552 shares in its portfolio. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 9.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 258,599 were accumulated by Park National Corp Oh. Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,333 shares. Eagle Advsrs Limited Co owns 155,051 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,686 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 626,158 shares. Culbertson A N & Co invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks holds 1.35% or 1.35M shares. Moreover, Old Natl Bancshares In has 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,369 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).