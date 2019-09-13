Logan Capital Management Trimmed Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $791,274 as Stock Price Declined; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 48,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.12M, down from 170,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.29. About 892,410 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 33,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.56 million, down from 33,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1841.72. About 887,143 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc Com (NYSE:GRUB) by 6,563 shares to 16,821 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 1,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.09 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.