Logan Capital Management Trimmed By $426,760 Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 10,230 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 111,985 shares with $23.27 million value, down from 122,215 last quarter. 3M Co now has $91.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 3.98M shares traded or 30.75% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 1,816 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 180,449 shares with $42.49 million value, down from 182,265 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $271.04B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsr has 21,849 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.31% stake. Mutual Of America Limited has 76,738 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 14,111 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 776 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) reported 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Concorde Asset Management Lc owns 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 960 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.65% or 12,240 shares. 2.91 million are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj reported 4,320 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.68% or 13,849 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 117,362 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.01 million shares. Carlson Mngmt holds 94,237 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 12,485 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner LP reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 0% or 21,549 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 0.71% stake. Sei Invs Communications reported 773,044 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Riverpark Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 52,573 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 41,987 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,690 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com holds 0.64% or 14,322 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York has 52,262 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,049 shares. Accuvest Global reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Lc has 20,466 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. First Financial In stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Victory Management invested in 59,713 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28800 target. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $32400 target. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $252 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.