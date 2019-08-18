Logan Capital Management Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Value Rose, Brookside Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26 million, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14 million shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 25,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 116,980 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, down from 142,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Communication invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Missouri-based Fincl Ser Corporation has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Creative Planning holds 439,981 shares. Mawer Management Limited has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Llc holds 1.6% or 21,171 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc reported 12,360 shares stake. Voya Invest Ltd Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saybrook Nc holds 0.83% or 18,403 shares. 98,830 were accumulated by Chem Natl Bank. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 22,358 are owned by Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa. Amer Assets Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kopp Investment Limited Liability Co has 9,442 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,310 shares to 384,310 shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 68,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,057 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 307,777 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $60.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 10,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,622 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.25% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc has invested 2.38% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 207,822 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.43% stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 2.10 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 13,936 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.11M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 24,859 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.30M shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Lc has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 73,490 shares. Mariner Ltd owns 49,785 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Natixis LP holds 0.07% or 142,996 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 6,433 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.