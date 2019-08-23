Logan Capital Management Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Cut as Shares Rose; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Raised Position

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 428,293 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 5,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 16,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $193.65. About 1.27M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 29,129 shares. Schulhoff & Communication holds 1.3% or 13,822 shares in its portfolio. Compton Cap Inc Ri holds 8,852 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd accumulated 3 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 186,990 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 163,253 shares. 20,809 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc holds 644,705 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership invested in 612,516 shares. Kj Harrison And Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 10,140 are owned by Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Company Delaware reported 3,758 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 76,710 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 36,716 shares to 226,233 shares, valued at $27.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI) by 3,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc Com (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.31 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.