Logan Capital Management Raised Walt Disney Co Com (DIS) Stake by $1.94 Million; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $10.88 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co Com (DIS) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 17,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,252 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 37,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 373.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 167,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,324 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 349,419 shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 47,490 shares to 560,212 shares, valued at $56.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Equity Investment Lif (NYSE:AEL) by 102,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

