Logan Capital Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Increased by $4.72 Million; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holds Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL)

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 38,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,109 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, up from 65,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $127.84. About 5.16M shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 1.86M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UP 4.5% TO 5.5%; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%; 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: NEW REVENUE MGMT SYSTEM SEEING GOOD EARLY RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S BIGGEST ADVANTAGES ARE HUBS, ROUTE NETWORK: KIRBY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PREMIUM PLUS CABIN GOING ON SALE IN LATE 2018; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Expects 2Q PRASM to Rise 1% to 3%; 15/03/2018 – 5 U.S. Senators Call on United Airlines to Respect Catering Workers Decision to Organize with UNITE HERE; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ETSY,PEP,BJ – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37,180 shares to 37,735 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 39,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,634 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 0.16% or 9,626 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,091 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs accumulated 8,009 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 48,952 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 54,392 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stonebridge Inc holds 3.1% or 69,261 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has 0.87% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 84,903 shares. 34,580 were accumulated by Telos Management. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 73,378 shares. Schulhoff & Inc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,664 shares. Baillie Gifford And stated it has 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 52,939 shares in its portfolio.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 313,356 shares to 262,918 shares, valued at $28.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.55M shares, and cut its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Facebook & Nike – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Airlines Names Jason Birnbaum Senior Vice President of Digital Technology – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Facebook, Nike, United Airlines and Edison – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is United Continental (UAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways United Airlines Is Taking a Different Path – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.