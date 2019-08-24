Logan Capital Management Lowered Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $479,178; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position by $387,312 as Stock Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 11,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 459,607 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, down from 471,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 221,091 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 237,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.08M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 137,867 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $110.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 9,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Smart Portfolios holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1,074 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 500 shares. Counselors Inc accumulated 13,381 shares. Plante Moran Lc holds 3,220 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Highland Cap Mngmt Lp owns 27,291 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 10,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Management reported 13.84M shares stake. Fiera Capital Corp owns 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 34,863 shares. Cushing Asset LP owns 4.28 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Edgemoor Investment Advsr has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 726,080 are owned by Westwood Grp Inc. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 37,496 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 426,885 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s Why Plains All American’s Outlook Is Looking Great – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Earnings Skyrocket in Q3 – Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US shale shippers will pay surcharge for Trump steel tariffs – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,543 shares to 58,183 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI).