Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $366,095 as Shares Rose; Burney Co Has Cut Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake by $6.61 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 106,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 44,440 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 151,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 158,464 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 46,654 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 50,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 370,599 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,335 shares to 84,238 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24M for 16.21 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 13.20 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

