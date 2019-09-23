Logan Capital Management Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Sellers Decreased By 9.92% Their Shorts

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 20,354 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 319,648 shares with $17.49M value, down from 340,002 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $210.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) had a decrease of 9.92% in short interest. MXIM’s SI was 5.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.92% from 6.58M shares previously. With 1.69 million avg volume, 4 days are for Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s short sellers to cover MXIM’s short positions. The SI to Maxim Integrated Products Inc’s float is 2.18%. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 3.18 million shares traded or 87.49% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 1.95 million shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 205,974 shares. Contravisory Inv invested in 0.03% or 1,254 shares. Dodge Cox reported 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dana Incorporated stated it has 680,294 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 53,192 shares. Oakbrook Ltd invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cortland Mo has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.55 million are owned by Rothschild Com Asset Management Us. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.92% or 160,519 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 142,865 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.87% or 14.68M shares. 525,433 are held by Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company. Argent Company holds 216,831 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.49% above currents $49.6 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased General Mtrs Corp (NYSE:GM) stake by 37,815 shares to 502,665 valued at $19.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walt Disney Co Com (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,417 shares and now owns 62,669 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.45 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 19.18 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.