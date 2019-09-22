Logan Capital Management Lifted Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Holding; Sap Se (SAP) Stock Declined While Polen Capital Management Has Increased by $5.52 Million Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 40,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 151,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.66 million, up from 110,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 1.04M shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO SEES OPERATING MARGINS AT 29.8 PCT IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 10/04/2018 – SAP Announces First Collaboration in esports and Becomes the Official Innovation Partner of Team Liquid; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 19/03/2018 – SAP Pushes to Cloud, Customers in Tow: Q&A; 08/03/2018 – Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 14,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 25,646 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 11,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce National Bank stated it has 38,079 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bank Of The West has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Boston Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 30,731 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.06% or 858 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Calamos Ltd Liability Corp invested in 288,889 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc reported 65,485 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 10,775 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Monetary Management Inc holds 9,650 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 22,002 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 140 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Accenture Puts a Number on the Digital Payment Industry’s Threat to Banks – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,707 shares to 258,162 shares, valued at $34.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 37,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,426 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Ranked #1 in New HFS Top Ten Report in SAP® SuccessFactors Services® – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” with publication date: July 17, 2019.