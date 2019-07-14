Logan Capital Management Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $9.77 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Rose While Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 428,935 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.29 million, down from 487,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 207.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 212,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 314,861 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, up from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares to 11,814 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,449 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 88,294 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rbf Limited Liability invested 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Davis R M owns 24,483 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 198,677 were accumulated by River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4.24 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Dodge & Cox invested in 0% or 29,478 shares. 11,755 were accumulated by Coastline Company. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pacific Global Investment holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 106,905 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd holds 0.34% or 62,210 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 587,440 shares. Knott David M stated it has 13,400 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 23,980 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 74,805 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $54.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 66,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 41,487 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Corp holds 16,249 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 20,372 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 40 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 8,965 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 26,959 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited holds 238,400 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.94% or 20,366 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2,599 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 83,612 shares. Mackenzie Fin owns 1.63 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 17,685 shares. Shayne & Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 13,069 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 615,261 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares.