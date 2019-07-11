Logan Capital Management Increases Stake in Caterpillar Del Com (CAT); As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $58.91 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 3,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,147 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 41,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 278,651 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 709,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.83M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318.90 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 1.52 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Proge; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 54,415 shares to 30,522 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,735 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 0.12% stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 3,900 shares. Reliant Ltd Liability stated it has 20,670 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 81,600 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 26,459 are owned by Veritable L P. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,510 shares. Dodge And Cox has 44,395 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 712 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,117 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 2.55 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 15,739 were reported by Osborne Prns Cap Limited Liability. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 6,933 shares. Schulhoff And Inc holds 1,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,818 were reported by Brookstone Capital. Broderick Brian C reported 16,211 shares. 10 reported 155,086 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 15,983 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 362,159 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc holds 72,865 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation holds 0.04% or 56,600 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 6,658 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey stated it has 3.66% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 65,102 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 1.57% or 1.64 million shares. Paw Cap Corp owns 9,000 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 26,013 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 55,236 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,372 shares to 100,475 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 111,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,487 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).