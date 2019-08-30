Logan Capital Management Increased Its Position in Union Pac Com (UNP) by $3.78 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Raised Position in Target (TGT)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94M, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 3.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 686.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 22,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,930 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 1.79M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR) by 728,696 shares to 367,100 shares, valued at $26.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,756 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,409 shares to 459,607 shares, valued at $19.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS).

