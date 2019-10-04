Logan Capital Management Increased Insperity Com (NSP) Holding by $323,056; Valuation Declined; Fairpointe Capital Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies (A)

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 67,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, up from 65,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $97.64. About 64,430 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 12485.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 424,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 427,916 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.95M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 316,862 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 494,246 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications Lp has invested 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 448,466 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Leuthold Gru Lc reported 58,344 shares. Ami Asset Management, California-based fund reported 107,109 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 220,010 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc stated it has 4,552 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 4,747 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,439 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,272 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Limited Com has 4,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 328,864 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 11,291 shares to 169,158 shares, valued at $44.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,970 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) by 151,098 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $65.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 829,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,664 are owned by Mufg Americas Hldg. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Jefferies Gp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Logan Cap Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Noesis Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 120,055 shares. Spinnaker has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 750 shares stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 10,068 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 11,073 shares. 1.47M were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 32,477 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.65% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 94,937 are held by Fund Mgmt.