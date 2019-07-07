Logan Capital Management Holds Stake in Insperity Com (NSP); As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Value Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Raised by $791,633 Its Stake

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 6,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, up from 114,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 217,276 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 7,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 58,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.15. About 135,516 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B

