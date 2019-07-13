Logan Capital Management Holds Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX); Commerce Bank Trimmed Its Holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) as Stock Price Declined

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 12,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 104,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 67,552 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 9,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,659 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 9,216 shares to 356,493 shares, valued at $37.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 57,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is it Worth Holding on to Sallie Mae (SLM) Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third (FITB) Closes Merger Deal With MB Financial – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 8.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $24.99M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Lp holds 0.24% or 28,157 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 17,200 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Mesirow Finance Mngmt holds 142,290 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 10,011 shares. Phocas reported 212,321 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 291,401 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 6,194 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 71,154 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 32,100 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com has 289,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,153 shares. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Richard C Young And Ltd has 0.92% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 50,521 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,535 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0.32% or 4,886 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 12,278 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.7% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Icon Advisers has 0.63% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 65,600 shares. Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,576 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 189,802 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital reported 0.59% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.17% stake. 77,335 were reported by Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corporation.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,409 shares to 459,607 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,975 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).