Logan Capital Management Holding in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Increased by $1.49 Million as Share Value Declined; Brown Advisory Securities Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 2.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 18,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 63,667 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 45,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 285,160 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: PXD, CABO, MMM, PRU, MCHP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25,606 shares to 116,980 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 243,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 470,446 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,953 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 117,449 are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Chem National Bank & Trust holds 0.28% or 29,915 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Psagot Inv House holds 0.01% or 1,804 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Service holds 0.24% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 2,085 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 635,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 4,202 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 164,097 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,259 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Florida-based Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.13% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 0.15% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,843 shares to 121,584 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 8,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,074 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes Incorporated accumulated 233,183 shares. Utd Fire Grp has invested 2.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Street owns 150.20 million shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.75M shares. 1.07 million are owned by Oz Management Lp. Whalerock Point Lc owns 41,407 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. 1,013 were accumulated by Td Cap Mgmt Lc. Portland Counsel reported 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shapiro Cap Mngmt reported 8,380 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Asset Mgmt holds 166,363 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.88% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 266,753 shares stake. Associated Banc stated it has 391,130 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 521,665 shares.