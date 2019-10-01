Logan Capital Management Holding In Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Was Has Increased; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Has Boosted Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 101.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 78,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 156,014 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, up from 77,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 49,510 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 49.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 28,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 84,895 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 56,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 49,510 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation holds 19,417 shares. City Company reported 564 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.23M shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 108,274 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 358,751 shares. Ensemble Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.96% or 427,280 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,944 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 234,474 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Penobscot Inv Management Inc holds 0.06% or 8,900 shares. Nottingham invested in 0.12% or 22,778 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 2.22M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,700 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 57,452 shares. Capital City Trust Fl stated it has 46,239 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru reported 5,954 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Buy Roku Stock on the Dip After Streaming TV Competition Selloff? – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,328 shares to 86,699 shares, valued at $19.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 6,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,618 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Broken IPOs That Should Bounce Back in 2020 – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fast-growing Livongo Health lost half its value since its IPO â€” here’s why – Silicon Valley Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Alps Advsr stated it has 12,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brinker has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 32,000 shares. Provident Mgmt reported 1.13 million shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 208,478 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.41% stake. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.07% stake. 91,555 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Country Club Na has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Van Eck Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).