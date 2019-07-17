Logan Capital Management Has Upped Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Holding by $556,092 as Share Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.84M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) by 134.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 10,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,977 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 7,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 2.31 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,817 shares to 6,763 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 4,265 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 10,864 shares. Deltec Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 150,596 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 18,544 shares. 124,372 are owned by Nomura Hldgs Incorporated. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 373 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cap Guardian Tru reported 117,227 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.29% or 627,629 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Profund Advisors Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 5,713 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. $7.39M worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24.