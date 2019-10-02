Logan Capital Management Has Upped Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stake by $2.52 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Shares Declined While Delta Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 5.60M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 10/05/2018 – U.S. military seeks rules for drilling in eastern Gulf of Mexico; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 12/03/2018 – $BP.GB: BP Rotterdam refinery shuts crude unit: Genscape. 200K b/d. #OOTT @business – ! $BP.GB; 18/05/2018 – Commodities put FTSE on track for eight-week winning streak; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 17/04/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0050 OVER PARTNERSHIP’S MINIMUM QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 101.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 78,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 156,014 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, up from 77,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 5.75M shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intll Group Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 607,809 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 213,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,575 are held by Carroll Assocs. Legacy Prtnrs holds 8,570 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,566 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp owns 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7.65 million shares. Hartline Corp holds 0.34% or 44,182 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas has 118,827 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 135,450 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 30,700 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc owns 29,450 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research holds 90,720 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 6,328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Taylor Frigon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.04% or 45,116 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,810 shares to 23,539 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,860 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

