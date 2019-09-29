Logan Capital Management Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Holding; WPP plc (LON:WPP) Covered By 2 Bulls

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 14.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 8,794 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 68,784 shares with $12.68 million value, up from 59,990 last quarter. Amgen now has $116.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate

Among 3 analysts covering WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WPP Group PLC has GBX 1450 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 1058.75’s average target is 5.94% above currents GBX 999.4 stock price. WPP Group PLC had 41 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained WPP plc (LON:WPP) rating on Thursday, July 4. HSBC has “Hold” rating and GBX 970 target. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 1050 target in Monday, April 29 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 1150 target in Monday, June 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 29. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1090 target in Monday, August 12 report. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by HSBC. Numis Securities downgraded WPP plc (LON:WPP) rating on Monday, April 29. Numis Securities has “Reduce” rating and GBX 800 target. See WPP plc (LON:WPP) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Restricted Under Review

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1170.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Restricted Under Review

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1100.00 New Target: GBX 1125.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1070.00 New Target: GBX 1090.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.95% or 6,933 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 5,836 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc owns 19,841 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0.55% stake. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.7% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 36,153 shares. Carderock Management Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 30,802 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 7.51M shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 5,336 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bristol John W And Company Ny holds 1,450 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 109,931 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru owns 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,983 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 1.07% or 21,001 shares. Stewart Patten Co Ltd reported 8,881 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Company invested in 0.59% or 9,577 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,737 shares to 131,632 valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 9,203 shares and now owns 261,281 shares. Broadcom Inc Com was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 10.55% above currents $194.94 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. JP Morgan maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, August 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $19800 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”. Mizuho downgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral” rating.

