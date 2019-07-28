Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Holding as Share Value Declined; Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $122.46 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 75.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 3.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.59M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 11,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 459,607 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, down from 471,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,768 shares to 20,414 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EDEN) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,310 shares to 384,310 shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 19,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

