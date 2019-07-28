Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $479,178 as Valuation Declined; Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Stake by $377,328

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 11,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 459,607 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, down from 471,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 1.71M shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,910 shares to 143,492 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 10,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cipher Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rnc Capital Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.40M were reported by Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Limited. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 16,634 shares. Lakeview Prtn accumulated 30,811 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) accumulated 206,324 shares. Garland Capital Management Inc holds 4.46% or 151,442 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 172,769 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 20.84M shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,703 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 1.46% or 595,620 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Da Davidson Co stated it has 405,586 shares. 11,812 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Com.

