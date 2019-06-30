Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Dycom Inds Com (DY) Stake by $334,395 as Stock Value Declined; Southern Co (SO) Holder Advisory Services Network Has Upped Position

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 706,100 shares traded or 52.40% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 10,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,168 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 76,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 5.61M shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 19,433 shares to 1,640 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 22,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,050 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. The insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M. The insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR had bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Percentage Of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor Corp. Not A Buy Unless It Proves So – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Allstate stated it has 8,613 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 397,020 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0.02% or 1,918 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 435,143 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 92,301 are owned by Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co. Aull Monroe Mgmt reported 102,831 shares. Advisors Asset Management owns 580,536 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 200 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 5,883 shares. Creative Planning has 237,025 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has invested 0.24% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Company invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 3,588 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 178,122 shares. Trellus Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 20,000 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Pnc Fin Service has 676 shares. Lonestar Capital Limited Co holds 1.17% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 100,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 2,367 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Arizona State Retirement reported 22,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 41 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Victory Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Texas Yale reported 12,850 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt owns 912,988 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 9,029 shares to 18,165 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).