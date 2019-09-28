Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed By $961,217 Its Nordstrom Com (JWN) Stake; TDK ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (TTDKF) Shorts Decreased By 9.1%

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) stake by 64.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 31,007 shares as Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 17,432 shares with $555,000 value, down from 48,439 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc Com now has $5.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 2.21M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS

TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF) had a decrease of 9.1% in short interest. TTDKF’s SI was 786,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.1% from 864,800 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 873 days are for TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF)’s short sellers to cover TTDKF’s short positions. It closed at $78.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom has $6500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is 11.74% above currents $32.89 stock price. Nordstrom had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rating on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.34 billion. The firm operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other divisions. It has a 14.75 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers.