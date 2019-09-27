Logan Capital Management Has Raised Tjx Companies (TJX) Position By $332,072; Capital International Has Trimmed By $8.96 Million Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Position

Capital International Inc decreased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) stake by 22.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 53,009 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Capital International Inc holds 178,721 shares with $30.28 million value, down from 231,730 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr now has $455.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 9.94 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 6.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 6,386 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 104,443 shares with $5.52M value, up from 98,057 last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $66.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 3.45M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX)

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.39% above currents $55.22 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 172,947 shares. Advisory Rech Inc reported 317,657 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 24,657 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cambridge Trust holds 1.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 369,768 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 239,465 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 184,355 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cleararc Cap holds 0.28% or 18,072 shares. Allstate owns 114,707 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bristol John W And reported 1.70M shares stake. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.21% or 975,166 shares. South State has 209,260 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt stated it has 78,220 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 12,932 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $232.78’s average target is 33.02% above currents $175 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

