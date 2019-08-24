Logan Capital Management Has Raised Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) as Valuation Rose; As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined, Loeb Partners Cut by $16.08 Million Its Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 9,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 25,659 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.27 million, down from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.78% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Spc Fincl has 0.43% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 21,130 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 627,339 shares. Wetherby Asset accumulated 11,773 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.73% or 838,662 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opus Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,885 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 15,511 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,337 shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Lc has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,564 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 57,183 shares. Ohio-based Horan Lc has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Guggenheim Lc invested in 155,078 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp holds 0.13% or 9,125 shares. Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 27,570 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,369 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 28,510 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has 81,104 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Amg Tru Bancorporation invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 1,765 were reported by First Mercantile Tru Company. Hahn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 433,913 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp holds 472,453 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Finance Bank N A holds 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 776 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 0.03% or 1,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.41% or 59,656 shares. Endurant Management LP owns 12,583 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 55,798 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 1,193 shares. 118,514 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 144,566 shares.

