Logan Capital Management Has Raised Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Position by $1.37 Million as Market Value Declined; Creative Planning Position In Sony (SNE) Was Increased

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 17,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 220,639 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.33M, up from 203,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.25 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F

Creative Planning increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 1696.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 59,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 62,864 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 627,252 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 23/04/2018 – STEPHEN CURRY’S UNANIMOUS MEDIA IN PACT W/ SONY PICTURES; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS P-2 RATING TO SONY CAPITAL CORPORATION’S US CP; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY THE 60% IN EMI MUSIC HELD BY MUBADALA CONSORTIUM; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI Music deal as new chief goes on the offensive; 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 04/04/2018 – As Spotify Goes Public, Sony Cashes In; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 billion to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,123 shares to 18,388 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 51,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lvm Management Limited Mi has 0.79% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 0.06% or 24,252 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment holds 318,574 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated accumulated 0.78% or 73,089 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Kwmg holds 0.06% or 2,971 shares. City holds 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,455 shares. Franklin Res owns 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3.61M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc invested in 0.02% or 400 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,211 shares. 30 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.37% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 45,674 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 80,561 shares to 234,300 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 56,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,109 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).