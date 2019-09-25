Logan Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Masimo Com (MASI) by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose; As Nucor (NUE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Burney Co Has Upped Its Position

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Masimo Corp Com (MASI) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 8,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 84,471 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57 million, up from 76,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.55. About 192,557 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium

Burney Co increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 139.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 36,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 62,528 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 26,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.05M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 40,647 shares to 37,232 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,477 shares, and cut its stake in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 14,500 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 40,905 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 4.19 million shares. Scout Invests Inc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Css Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 590,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 6,690 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 6,424 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru Com has 0.71% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 87,970 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc owns 101,234 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 9,932 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). M&T Bancshares reported 2,302 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gp stated it has 1,936 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited reported 8,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 7,885 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 43,468 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 5,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Welch Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 2,203 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp owns 88,105 shares. Lau Lc holds 31,375 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Lc has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank invested in 7,612 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 21,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burney holds 0.21% or 62,528 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 819 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,775 shares.

