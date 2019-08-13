Logan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Dycom Inds Com (DY) as Stock Value Rose; As Becton Dickinson Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Holder Eastern Bank Decreased Holding by $15.38 Million

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Co (BDX) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 61,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,312 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 67,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 683,663 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 351,473 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 9,051 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 23,540 shares to 59,090 shares, valued at $25.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) by 24,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).