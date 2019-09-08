Logan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Dycom Inds Com (DY) Stake by $334,395 as Stock Value Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Holder Icahn Carl C Has Trimmed Its Holding by $105.02 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 337,747 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66M, down from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.62 million shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $307.88 million for 12.71 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 31,174 shares. Laurion Management LP stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 44,765 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.54% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Principal Fin reported 231,560 shares stake. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,146 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 127,900 shares. Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 12,026 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Montag A Associates has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Victory Cap Management accumulated 773,395 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Carroll Associate holds 42 shares. New England Invest Retirement Gru Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.43M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 251,408 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 7,045 shares to 65,204 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 96,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $21.71 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.