Logan Capital Management Has Lifted J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holding by $1.29 Million; Suntrust Banks (STI) Holder Chartist Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 179,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09 million, up from 168,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 96 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232.71 million, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 2.39M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 20,582 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,708 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 86,822 shares in its portfolio. Continental Advisors Limited Company holds 1.3% or 36,510 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company holds 3,386 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 121,814 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pitcairn owns 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 6,232 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co reported 20 shares. Element Cap reported 36,252 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.03% or 83,099 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 59 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 67,149 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $626.17M for 11.88 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SunTrust Foundations Award $3 Million to Atlanta Police Foundation – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SunTrust (NYSE: STI), BB&T (NYSE: BBT) deal to create Orlando opportunities – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T, SunTrust pledge commitment to community giving post-merger – Charlotte Business Journal” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 40,647 shares to 37,232 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 18,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,404 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Continued Secular Growth Story And Some Near-Term Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Buffett Waited to Buy JPMorgan Despite Its Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is SQ Stock Ready to Bounce Back? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Funds 16th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc reported 36,919 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Fin Ntwk has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 333 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt invested 2.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 50,268 were reported by Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc. Charter has 72,006 shares. 111,667 are held by Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability owns 128,354 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 17.35 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Pioneer Bankshares N A Or has invested 2.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 1.53 million shares. Mitchell Mngmt accumulated 0.91% or 24,305 shares. Cambridge Tru Co stated it has 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.