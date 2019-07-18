Logan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Masimo Com (MASI) by $307,878 as Share Price Rose; As Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose, Advisors Preferred Trimmed Position by $821,219

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Masimo Corp Com (MASI) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 2,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,435 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 74,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $154.31. About 64,614 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.06. About 527,135 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt accumulated 606,155 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 100,226 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability accumulated 5,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 22,880 shares. Zacks stated it has 23,321 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1,940 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 477,320 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc has 1,918 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Menta Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Invesco holds 0.03% or 545,974 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,464 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Caprock Grp accumulated 0.06% or 2,155 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $250,000 activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37,180 shares to 37,735 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,369 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,316 are held by Scott And Selber Incorporated. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co reported 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Essex Inv Management Communication Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 608,559 shares. 5,862 were reported by Whittier Tru Communications. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 150,243 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 3,800 shares. Telos accumulated 0.52% or 15,968 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited holds 6,880 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 757,973 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,837 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp holds 30,500 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Llc reported 0.03% stake. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.38% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ledyard Natl Bank invested in 3,661 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,359 shares to 6,861 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 48,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.10 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.