Logan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Biotelemetry Com (BEAT) Stake; American Century Companies Has Increased Otter Tail (OTTR) Position By $2.46 Million

American Century Companies Inc increased Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) stake by 67.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 47,263 shares as Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)’s stock rose 5.77%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 117,059 shares with $6.18M value, up from 69,796 last quarter. Otter Tail Corp now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 66,953 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Biotelemetry Inc Com (BEAT) stake by 43.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 46,874 shares as Biotelemetry Inc Com (BEAT)’s stock declined 11.52%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 154,444 shares with $7.44 million value, up from 107,570 last quarter. Biotelemetry Inc Com now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 140,084 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did Otter Tail Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTTR) 11% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Otter Tail Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTTR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:OTTR – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Co holds 200 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 269 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 8,917 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests has 0.02% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 8,602 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 34,645 shares. Moreover, Aperio Llc has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 14,801 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 3,182 shares stake. Of Vermont owns 134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc owns 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 3,800 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 18,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

American Century Companies Inc decreased Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 7,497 shares to 12,183 valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) stake by 265,605 shares and now owns 358,160 shares. Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 4,576 shares to 337,796 valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,374 shares and now owns 221,859 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry has $8700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 77.94% above currents $39.62 stock price. BioTelemetry had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Sidoti.

More notable recent BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BioTelemetry, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BEAT) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo’s quarterly profit beats as advertising push pays off – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Broker Favorite Stocks in Focus on Recent Analyst Upgrades – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why 3D Systems Stock Gained More Than 16% in September – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Turnaround Brings First Green of Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2019.