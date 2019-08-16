Logan Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.67 Million Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Position; Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 9,511 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 44,896 shares with $7.93M value, up from 35,385 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $59.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 420,770 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Davidson D A & Company decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 7.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,287 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 41,322 shares with $4.92 million value, down from 44,609 last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $25.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 929,377 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $125 highest and $120 lowest target. $122.50’s average target is -1.23% below currents $124.02 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Davidson D A & Company increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) stake by 8,233 shares to 34,748 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) stake by 6,922 shares and now owns 18,985 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio accumulated 127,122 shares. Amer Int Gp owns 82,349 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fca Tx accumulated 0.1% or 2,141 shares. Cadence Ltd Llc reported 3,786 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,300 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.07% or 10,132 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 400 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 325,477 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 326,256 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Co (Wy) holds 303 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 114,403 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 42,256 shares. 19,589 are held by Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 7,758 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). C Worldwide Grp A S has 3.37 million shares for 7.54% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 76 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 253,374 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 936,929 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 92,118 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has 1,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru Com has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,544 shares. Aqr Lc holds 411,969 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lipe And Dalton has 1.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massachusetts Finance Ma has 1.14 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 26,035 shares to 135,369 valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) stake by 39,661 shares and now owns 6,634 shares. Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $187.79’s average target is -9.20% below currents $206.82 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. The insider MacLennan David bought $171,050.

