Logan Capital Management Has Increased Its Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position by $915,230; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 9,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,659 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,643 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.