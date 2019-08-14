Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) by $3.28 Million as Stock Price Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Cut Its Stake by $846,660 as Share Value Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118.33. About 138,289 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 18,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 26,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $150.21. About 190,325 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 116 shares. Burney accumulated 6,640 shares. State Street owns 20.19M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson Lc invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18,183 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 6,769 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,193 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advsrs. New York-based Wellington Shields And has invested 0.55% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 268 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 1.13M shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.34% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,664 shares. Maple Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,207 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 100,411 shares to 431,110 shares, valued at $23.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2,265 shares. Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19,595 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 207,091 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 38 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 64,693 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Macquarie Group invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 259,232 shares. Stephens Ar owns 9,420 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 9.91% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,250 shares. 162,280 were reported by Schroder Inv Mgmt. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co holds 0.02% or 6,097 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 8,858 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc Com by 19,792 shares to 39,436 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 24,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Houzz Introduces First Credit Cards – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: AMTD International, Inc. (HKIB) Prices 20.76M ADS IPO at $8.38/ADS – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 7.17 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.