Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Share Price Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 20,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,214 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39M, down from 265,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 4.06 million shares traded or 124.52% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 25,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,980 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, down from 142,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR had bought 350 shares worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Marijuana REIT Boosted Its Dividend 33%, but Is It a Good Income Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Hospitality REIT Has Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 19,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 385,746 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 79,796 shares. Zweig holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 18,530 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Copeland Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,714 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 5.53 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fil invested in 0.04% or 216,913 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc invested in 0.44% or 356,673 shares. 9,448 are held by Creative Planning. 43,417 were accumulated by Natixis. Synovus owns 3,550 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares to 523,545 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 72,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock or 1.21 million shares. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.13 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 76,422 shares to 800,800 shares, valued at $25.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 46,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Waters Parkerson Company Lc reported 284,643 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) owns 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 818,860 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,200 shares. Choate Invest reported 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sunbelt accumulated 32,881 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.94% or 3.40M shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,808 shares or 0.06% of the stock. D Scott Neal, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,696 shares. Violich Capital Management reported 8,925 shares. Cadence State Bank Na has invested 6.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Intrust Bankshares Na has 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arete Wealth Lc has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,616 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 14,798 shares.