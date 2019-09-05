Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Last Week WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WH Smith PLC has GBX 2500 highest and GBX 2215 lowest target. GBX 2388.33’s average target is 17.88% above currents GBX 2026 stock price. WH Smith PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of SMWH in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. See WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Unchanged

12/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 2450.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2215.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 11,409 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 459,607 shares with $19.52 million value, down from 471,016 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $201.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 9.77 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.22 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, High Street and Travel. It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books, as well as entertainment products.

Another recent and important WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) news was published by Marketwatch.com which published an article titled: “Metro Bank bank leads losses on London markets – MarketWatch” on January 23, 2019.

The stock increased 2.17% or GBX 43 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2026. About 228,831 shares traded. WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.88% above currents $36.35 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, August 28.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.66 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 61,198 shares. Pettee Invsts has invested 3.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Alpha Llc accumulated 8,234 shares. Moreover, Conning has 1.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.15M shares. Foundation Resource Mgmt has invested 4.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ferguson Wellman Capital has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 263,661 shares. Sabal Tru has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.80M were accumulated by Mackenzie. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.96% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ca invested in 0.45% or 28,513 shares. Fire Grp Inc owns 0.63% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 40,000 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne holds 4.53% or 298,869 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 346,001 were accumulated by Hallmark Capital.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 68,070 shares to 168,089 valued at $17.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) stake by 7,045 shares and now owns 65,204 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.