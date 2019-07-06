Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Dycom Inds Com (DY) by $334,395 as Stock Value Declined; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $38.15 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 196,896 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 800,788 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.13% or 126,894 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 41,087 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,889 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 1.83% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 43,882 shares. 113 are owned by Department Mb Commercial Bank N A. 30,300 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Spf Beheer Bv invested in 740,437 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 60,964 shares. Two Sigma Lc has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Capital Guardian Trust Com holds 0.03% or 20,652 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Barbara Oil Com owns 8,500 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited reported 81,413 shares. Wright Serv has 4,870 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $514,269 activity.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Analog Devices (ADI) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, At Home, Boston Beer, PagSeguro, Redfin, Sirius XM, United Tech and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: MDB,VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 10,298 shares to 17,977 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 46,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.67M for 17.30 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 21,201 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 20,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.73M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Art Lc stated it has 13,401 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 20,288 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 381,526 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd reported 8,176 shares. First Washington stated it has 76,405 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 101,760 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 4,818 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 61,852 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dycom Industries Inc (DY) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.