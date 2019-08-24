Logan Capital Management Has Cut Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Holding by $3.28 Million; Orleans Capital Management Cut Its Stake in 3M (MMM) as Stock Value Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 18,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 26,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.93 million shares traded or 99.65% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 6.23 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65,602 shares to 77,303 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp Com (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.