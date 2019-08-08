Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $3.64 Million as Share Price Rose; Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Cut Its Stake by $2.04 Million as Valuation Declined

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 119,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 9,207 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161,000, down from 129,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 1.38 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 234.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 68,752 shares as the company's stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 98,057 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 29,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 1.93M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston's Largest Annual Job Fairs; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer 'experiences'; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares were bought by Copeland David W.

