Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 59.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 38,715 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 104,109 shares with $12.76 million value, up from 65,394 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $184.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 7.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 8,941 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 126,783 shares with $15.62M value, up from 117,842 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $219.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -4.62% below currents $131.76 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) stake by 1.11 million shares to 2.12 million valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kraft Heinz Co Com stake by 243,262 shares and now owns 8,770 shares. Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian stated it has 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability owns 112,768 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 4,772 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 810,784 shares. 8,565 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca owns 136,191 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 40,025 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsrs holds 1.56% or 6,103 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brookmont Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 223,660 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. First Personal Finance Serv invested 1.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northeast Investment Mgmt has 1.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 90 shares stake. Arcadia Mngmt Mi has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Com reported 365,366 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. Consulate accumulated 0.14% or 2,460 shares. First Financial Corp In holds 0.26% or 2,822 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.92% or 11,900 shares. Chilton Inv Com Limited Liability accumulated 1,854 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 1.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Lc has 55,291 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,745 shares. 3,492 are owned by Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 550,622 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jupiter Asset Mngmt owns 84,432 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 20.79% above currents $115.81 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

